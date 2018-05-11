Woman's body found in ditch alongside road in Cumberland County

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman's body was found alongside a road early Friday morning.The body was found off of Bladen Circle near Clinton Road in Vander.Authorities believe the woman may have been hit by a car sometime between 11 p.m. and midnight.Troopers are now investigating the case as a traffic accident.No car parts or debris were found at the scene.Anyone with information is asked to call the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at 910-323-1500.