Woman's body found in ditch alongside road in Cumberland County

EMBED </>More Videos

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman's body was found alongside a road early Friday morning. (WTVD)

VANDER, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman's body was found alongside a road early Friday morning.

The body was found off of Bladen Circle near Clinton Road in Vander.

Authorities believe the woman may have been hit by a car sometime between 11 p.m. and midnight.

Troopers are now investigating the case as a traffic accident.

No car parts or debris were found at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at 910-323-1500.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body founddead bodytraffic accidentCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
MANHUNT: FBI searches for molester who ditched tracking bracelet
SBI investigating viral video of NC officer putting man in chokehold
1 dead after car crashes into Pepsi truck on I-95 in Cumberland County
Woman injured after car rams into Durham restaurant
ABC11's Tisha Powell on the ups and downs of being a military spouse
Police: Woman jailed after slipper-slapping granddaughter
Report: Doctor's license on hold after human fat found in bags in closet
NAACP Legal Defense Fund responds to viral video of officer putting man in chokehold
Show More
MASS SHOOTING: 7 people, including 4 children killed in Australia
Iowa man says his dog shot him while they were playing
Video of Apex student tearing down Black Lives Matter mural goes viral
'You should help us': Desperate plea from family of Garner man killed in hit-and-run
'Grandma Shirley' gets help achieving law school dream after devastating fire
More News