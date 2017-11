A crash on I-440 resulted in the death of a woman Sunday morning after her vehicle fell off an interstate bridge.Police said that at about 1:44 a.m. they responded to a crash on I-495 near I-440.Officials said that 42-year-old Darlene Bullock Branch crashed into a barrier and her vehicle fell off the interstate.Branch's vehicle hit several trees and a dumpster before it came to a stop.Branch died at the scene.