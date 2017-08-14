Wounded Capitol Police officer speaks at NCCU

Students at North Carolina Central University got to hear from a famous graduate Sunday.David Bailey, an officer with the U.S. Capitol Police and NCCU graduate, was wounded as he helped stop a shooter at a Congressional baseball practice before the annual Congressional Baseball game earlier this year.Special Agent Bailey gave the keynote speech during the new student induction at McDougald-McLendon Arena Sunday.Bailey was recently honored by President Trump for his bravery."For what many would call bravery, we call it doing our job. My partner, Officer Griner, three Alexandria, VA police officers and I were honored on July 27th with the medal of valor during a ceremony held at the White House. However, this honor was accepted on behalf of all men and women who bravely and selflessly protect, serve their communities and lay their lives in the line daily," Bailey told NCCU students.He graduated from NC Central in 2007.