1-year-old overdoses on heroin in Cumberland County; father charged with child abuse

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is in jail after Cumberland County Sheriff's Office deputies said he left heroin in a place where a 1-year-old had access to it and overdosed.

Twenty-six-year-old Luis Castellon of Sampson County is charged with negligent child abuse resulting in serious injury.

According to a warrant from the sheriff's office, Castellon left the heroin out on New Year's Day. His 1-year-old boy then overdosed and had to be given two rounds of Narcan and a Narcan drip to survive.



Deputies said the child had various internal health problems from the overdose and subsequent treatment.

Castellon will be in court Monday afternoon.
