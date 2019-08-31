texas news

Suspect in custody after 13 people shot in Midland-Odessa, Texas: DPS official

ODESSA, Texas -- One suspect is in custody after 13 people were shot in Midland-Odessa, Texas, on Saturday afternoon, according to an official with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Odessa Police Department said Saturday afternoon that it was looking for at least one suspect who was "driving around Odessa shooting at random people." That suspect had apparently hijacked a U.S. mail carrier truck.

Midland Memorial Hospital said it has received six patients, including three in critical condition. There have been no reports of fatalities.

Police initially said that there could be a second suspect in a gold/white small Toyota truck; that possible second suspect's status is not clear.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and local police departments urged residents to avoid major highways in the area, including Interstate 20.



Midland and Odessa are in West Texas, about 20 miles apart. The University of Texas Permian Basin campus in Odessa has gone into lockdown.

President Donald Trump has been briefed and the White House is monitoring the situation, Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told ABC News. ATF agents from Dallas and Lubbock are responding to the incident.

Texas state Rep. Brooks Landgraf tweeted: "The tragic situation unfolding in Odessa is serious. Please stay in your homes. I've been in contact with DPS officials, the Speaker and the Governor, and we are working to help in any way possible. In the meantime, please pray for the victims."



ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
