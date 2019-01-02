HOUSTON, Texas --A 14-year-old driver accused of causing a deadly crash in north Houston has been charged with murder.
The wreck happened Tuesday on Aldine Mail Route Road near Aldine Westfield.
Authorities say it all started with the 14-year-old and two other teens throwing eggs at vehicles. A driver, whose car was damaged by the eggs, decided to chase the teens.
During the chase, the Harris County Sheriff's Office says the 14-year-old driver, who was in a GMC Acadia, ran a red light and smashed into a woman's Ford F-150, killing her.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the victim has been identified as 45-year-old Silvia Zavala.
Deputies say a man in his late 20s, who was the other driver allegedly chasing the teens, flashed a semi-automatic weapon at them. Authorities have identified him and plan to interview him.
Sheriff Gonzalez also says that the 14-year-old broke his ankle in the crash.
He has been booked in the county juvenile detention center.
