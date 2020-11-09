5-year-old shot while riding in family car on New Bern Avenue, Wake sheriff says

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 5-year-old boy was shot while riding in his family's car in Wake County on Sunday evening.

In a news release from Wake County Sheriff's Office, officials said the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of New Bern Avenue and Old Milburnie Road.

A witness told deputies the family was driving on New Bern Avenue when they heard a popping sound. The boy then started to complain that his arm hurt and the family pulled into the parking lot of Grace Baptist Church. That's when the family noticed the boy's injury.

The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators are speaking to people on Old Milburnie Road who may have witnessed events leading up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Wake County Sheriff's Office at (919)-856-6911.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wake countychild injuredchild in carwake county newschild shot
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fayetteville teacher dies days after positive COVID-19 test
ELECTION UPDATE: The latest on ballot counting in NC
Durham police search for hit and-run-driver who killed Air Force veteran
Butterball exec assures customers there's no sign of turkey shortage
How to plan a safe Thanksgiving during COVID-19
COVID-19 LATEST: New cases drop below 2,000
Fewer students applying to college early during COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Pfizer: Early data shows COVID vaccine may be 90% effective
Biden cheers COVID-19 vaccine progress, says masks still a must
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
Trump faces calls to work with Biden team on transition
Does weather affect the spread of the COVID-19 outside?
More TOP STORIES News