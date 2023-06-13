5-year-old boy shot while riding in car with father in Enfield

ENFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 5-year-old boy was shot while riding in a car with his father in Enfield on Sunday.

It happened around 1 in the morning near South McDaniel Street between East Alsop Street and East South Street.

Halifax County Sheriff's Office said deputies found 25 bullet shell casings in the area. The boy's father's car also had multiple bullet holes in it.

The boy was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital for treatment. He has since been released.

SEE ALSO | 'Really scary': New NC Report highlights increased firearm death rates among children

Halifax County Sheriff's Office said the boy's father has not been cooperative in the investigation. Investigators do not yet have any details about who may be responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax County CrimeStoppers.

I-TEAM | More than 5,400 NC children charged with weapon-related crimes in 2022