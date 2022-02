EMBED >More News Videos NC State graduate, Phil Freelon, was the lead architect for the National Museum of African American History and the Durham Bull's athletic park.

North Carolina native, Kizzmekia Corbett, made history as part of the team central to the Moderna vaccine development.

In honor of Black History Month ABC11 is highlighting African American accomplishments. Here we take a look at the achievements of Ella Baker.

