Do you have a breast cancer pink hero in your life? Share the story of your hero here we want to celebrate their stories of hope and inspiration!
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the third Friday of October is National Mammography Day, in 2021 it will be on October 15th.
ABC11 is proud to partner with Wake Radiology UNC Rex Healthcare, who has provided outpatient medical imaging to the greater Triangle for nearly 70 years.
Tune in on October 16th for the ABC11 Showcase discussion with Wake Radiology Breast and Body Imaging Radiologist, Monica B. Reddy, MD.
Dr. Monica B. Reddy joined WakeRad UNC REX in 2020. Originally from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Dr. Reddy is a graduate of the University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine in Oklahoma. After her internship in Internal Medicine at University of Oklahoma Health Science Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Dr. Reddy completed her residency in diagnostic imaging at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill where she also completed her fellowship training in Breast Imaging and Abdominal Imaging.
Dr. Reddy is a breast imaging and abdominal imaging radiologist at WakeRad UNC REX. She is board certified in diagnostic radiology by the American Board of Radiology (ABR) and is a member of the North Carolina Medical Society (NCMS).
See some other heroes here!
Sponsored Content
Share Your ABC11 Heroes, Breast Cancer Pink Heroes Edition!
Sponsored Content