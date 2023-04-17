Pizza driver trips up suspect fleeing police after high-speed chase near Philadelphia

Police say because of the driver's quick thinking, they were able to make the arrest.

MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania -- Sunday wasn't your average day at work for one pizza delivery driver in the Philadelphia area.

While out on a delivery, Tyler Morell with Cocco's Pizza in Aston helped police put a stop to a high-speed chase.

And Morell's heroic act was all caught on video.

Click here to watch the full video. (Warning: Video contains explicit language.)

"A car just came up doing like 75, he beached on the side of this person's lawn and almost took out a couple of cars," recalled Morell.

What Morell thought was going to be a normal pizza delivery ended up planting him in the middle of a police pursuit.

According to Brookhaven police, just after 3:30 p.m., officers were chasing a stolen Kia from Upper Darby.

The stolen car crashed along Preston Street in Middletown Township, and the suspect got out of the car to flee the scene.

That's when Morell lent a hand to police.

Or rather, stuck out a foot.

"I started walking towards the road, but I couldn't do anything with my hands because I'm holding the pizza, so I just stuck my leg out," he said.

Morell was able to stick his leg out enough to trip the suspect, causing the man to tumble to the ground, where police arrested him.

Police say because of Morell's quick thinking, they were able to make the arrest.

"He gave us the help we needed, by tripping him it gave us the time to catch up with the gentleman," said Brookhaven Police Chief Michael Vice.

"I am so sick of seeing crime go on, especially half a mile down the road," said Morell. "So if they needed a hand or a foot, I was there."

Officers were also able to arrest a second suspect in this incident, who had been sitting in the stolen vehicle while the action went down.

There is no word yet on either of the suspects' identities, but police did say the passenger is 19 years old and from Darby.

The suspect who was tripped by Morell is a juvenile.

After all the commotion was done, the pizza was still delivered safely.

"10 out of 10 delivery," said Danielle Yeager, who ordered the pizza.

Now Morell is being hailed as a hero for putting his best foot forward.

"In this case, this guy ultimately saved the day," said Vice. "And I hear the pizza was saved as well!"

The two suspects in this case are facing multiple charges, including fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, as well as several traffic charges.