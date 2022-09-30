ABC11's 19th year with Operation Save A Life, celebrating 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week

ABC11 is proud to team up with Kidde, The Home Depot, and the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center at UNC Health to present the 19th Annual Operation Save A Life, a campaign designed to increase public awareness of fire safety, carbon monoxide awareness, and reduce devastating losses that can occur as a result of fires and CO poisoning.

As part of Kidde's ongoing Cause for Alarm efforts, they are proud to sponsor Operation Save A Life.

Each year in October, communities throughout North America celebrate the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)'s Fire Prevention Week, the oldest running public health observance in the U.S. This year marks the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week.

Operation Save A Life builds on Fire Prevention Week and provides support throughout the month of October. This fire safety program kicks off in early October with a press conference, where Kidde generously donates thousands of smoke and CO alarms to support local fire departments. These units are then distributed out into the community and help raise awareness among the public.

Look for our educational campaign on-air, including safety tips on how to help prevent fires and carbon monoxide poisoning in your home or business, information on correct alarm installation and operation, and tips on how to establish a fire safety plan for your family.

Learn how to protect your home and family from danger with these important safety tips:

Install smoke alarms on each level of your home, in hallways, inside bedrooms, and outside sleeping areas. On average, families have less than 2-3 minutes from the first time the smoke alarm sounds to escape a fire. The sooner you hear an alarm, the more time you'll have to get out.

Carbon Monoxide (CO) is invisible and odorless. To keep your family safe, you need at least one working CO alarm on each level of your home, and near sleeping areas.

Test smoke and CO alarms weekly. Change alarm batteries every six months - for example, when you set your clocks forward (spring) and back (fall) - or, install Kidde Worry-Free 10-year sealed battery alarms. Replace alarms every seven to ten years. If you don't know how old your alarm is, you should replace it.

Place fire extinguishers within reach on every level of your home. Install close to exits, in the kitchen, and in the garage. Check the gauge monthly, and replace devices over 12 years old.

Develop and practice a home escape plan with your family. Know 2 ways out of every room, and place escape ladders in upstairs rooms.