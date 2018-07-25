BASFscience

Experimenting with Sugar Water in Plants

BASF Science Club Tests Sugar in Plants

Plants produce their own food through photosynthesis. Plants trap the sunlight and produce carbohydrates, sugars and starches, which it converts to energy. It seems logical to assume that if we add sugar when we water, we would increase the growth of the plant.

However, too much sugar can actually cause reverse osmosis to occur, making the plant lose water and eventually die. Let's see how it works with this experiment!

For instructions on how to do this experiment, use this printable PDF.

What do you find?

