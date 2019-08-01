BASFscience

BASF Science Club: Skewering a Balloon

A balloon is made up of long chains of latex molecules. When you pierce two points of the latex balloon, which are under the least amount of stress, the long strands of polymer molecules stretch around the skewer instead of popping.

For instructions, use this printable PDF instructions to do the experiment!

What do you find?
