ABC11 Showcase: Wake Radiology UNC Rex Healthcare, breast cancer awareness month

1 in 8 women has breast cancer in their lifetime, however, when caught early there are many treatments options and the outcomes are very good. In order to help catch it early, mammograms play a big part.
Tune in on October 16th at 12:55 pm for the ABC11 Showcase discussion with Wake Radiology Breast and Body Imaging Radiologist, Monica B. Reddy, MD.
Dr. Reddy discusses what women should know about breast cancer, when to get mammograms, how WakeRad UNC REX works to serve the Triangle area, and the effects of COVID on their office and patients.
Dr. Monica B. Reddy joined WakeRad UNC REX in 2020. Originally from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Dr. Reddy is a graduate of the University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine in Oklahoma. After her internship in Internal Medicine at University of Oklahoma Health Science Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Dr. Reddy completed her residency in diagnostic imaging at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill where she also completed her fellowship training in Breast Imaging and Abdominal Imaging.
Dr. Reddy is a breast imaging and abdominal imaging radiologist at WakeRad UNC REX. She is board certified in diagnostic radiology by the American Board of Radiology (ABR) and is a member of the North Carolina Medical Society (NCMS).
Wake Radiology UNC Rex Healthcare, who has provided outpatient medical imaging to the greater Triangle for nearly 70 years.
Do you have a breast cancer pink hero in your life? Share the story of your hero here we want to celebrate their stories of hope and inspiration!
