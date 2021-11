ABC11 Showcase: Wake Radiology UNC Rex Healthcare, breast cancer awareness month

1 in 8 women has breast cancer in their lifetime, however, when caught early there are many treatments options and the outcomes are very good. In order to help catch it early, mammograms play a big part.for the ABC11 Showcase discussion with Wake Radiology Breast and Body Imaging Radiologist, Monica B. Reddy, MD.Dr. Reddy discusses what women should know about breast cancer, when to get mammograms, how WakeRad UNC REX works to serve the Triangle area, and the effects of COVID on their office and patients. Wake Radiology UNC Rex Healthcare , who has provided outpatient medical imaging to the greater Triangle for nearly 70 years.Do you have a breast cancer pink hero in your life?we want to celebrate their stories of hope and inspiration!