Triangle NC Cares

Activate Good mobilizes volunteers in the Triangle, granted Triangle NC Cares Award

Activate Good improves our community by supporting people-powered projects here in the North Carolina Research Triangle area.
Because of their contribution to the community, they are being presented with the February 2021 Triangle NC Cares Award, sponsored by the Ricci Law Firm.

About Activate Good


"Our Mission - We believe we all have a responsibility to work towards a better world. That's why Activate Good mobilizes volunteers to improve our community through people-powered projects for good." For information on how to donate or get involved, visit https://activategood.org/.


ABC11 Together is proud to be partnering with Ricci Law Firm and to be a part of supporting those who are making a difference where we live.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinaresearch triangle parkfamilytriangle nc caresabc11 togethervolunteerismcommunitydonations
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRIANGLE NC CARES
SPONSORED: Guiding Lights Caregiver Support Center presented with Triangle NC Cares Award
SPONSORED: Arts For Life receives Triangle NC Cares award, honoring art services provided to pediatric patients
SPONSORED: November Triangle NC Cares Award: Triangle Spokes Group
SPONSORED: October Triangle NC Cares Award: Pretty In Pink Foundation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates