The Magic of Storytelling: Aladdin

In this story of Aladdin, he will visit the Cave of Wonders, take a ride on a magic carpet, make three wishes from a genie, and maybe even fall in love!On the Disney Magic of Storytelling Podcast, our talented ABC11 cast members perform beloved Disney children's stories for all to enjoy. Spark imagination and entertainment whether you're on the go or in the comfort of your own home.All content is rated G and appropriate for children.