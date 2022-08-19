ABC11 Local Spotlight: Aldi

Tune in for the ABC11 Local Spotlight, Tuesday, August 23 at 12:55 pm, with grocery store Aldi.

Ranked #1 in affordability for the last 5 years, Aldi is a one-stop shop for families. Rosalynn Daniels, Aldi, joins ABC11 during the Local Spotlight Tuesday, August 23 at 12:55 pm to share simple and delicious back-to-school snack and meal ideas.

With 91 locations in North Carolina, there may be an Aldi store near you! The newest Triangle location is found on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill.

Visit aldi.us more information about locations, in-store shopping, specials, curbside and delivery services.