Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old boy from High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old boy from High Point who is missing and in danger.Legend Masir Goodwine was inside a gold 2000 Acura 3.2 TL with NC license plate number FES4626 when the vehicle was stolen.Goodwine is approximately 2 feet tall, weighing 20 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange tank top and carrying a Ninja Turtle blanket.Investigators believe a black man with brown eyes, blue shirt, blue jeans and a grey hat stole the vehicle that Goodwine was inside.Anyone with information that could help located the young boy is asked to call 911 or High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224.