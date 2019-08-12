Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old boy from High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old boy from High Point who is missing and in danger.
Legend Masir Goodwine was inside a gold 2000 Acura 3.2 TL with NC license plate number FES4626 when the vehicle was stolen.
Goodwine is approximately 2 feet tall, weighing 20 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange tank top and carrying a Ninja Turtle blanket.
Investigators believe a black man with brown eyes, blue shirt, blue jeans and a grey hat stole the vehicle that Goodwine was inside.
Anyone with information that could help located the young boy is asked to call 911 or High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224.
