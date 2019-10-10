Amber Alert: Newly released photo shows woman sought for information in abduction of 3-year-old

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A newly released image shows a woman investigators want to talk to about the abduction of a 3-year-old from a playground in Greensboro on Wednesday night.

Greensboro Police Department released the image, saying the woman pictured "may have information to help authorities find" the missing 3-year-old.

Surveillance image shows woman suspected of abducting 3-year-old girl from Greensboro playground.



Investigators previously described the suspect who is believed to have abducted the young girl as a black woman in her 20's, who stands 5-foot 6-inches and weighs 135 pounds. The woman had a short ponytail and was wearing a short sleeve black crop top with black pants with tiger print faces on them, a yellow stripe one leg and a white stripe on the other leg, dark flip flops and a gold chain.

The woman is believed to have taken Ahlora Ashanti-Sample Lindiment from a playground at 2411 Phillips Avenue of Greensboro just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Ahlora Ashanti-Sample Lindiment has brown eyes, black hair and weighs 40 pounds and is around 2-feet tall. Lindiment was last seen wearing a short sleeve pink t-shirt, black jeans and white sandals. Her hair is braided with multi-color beads.

Ahlora's mother Erica Lindiment urged anyone with information to come forward and help bring her baby home.

"Please help. I mean even if you don't want to be known, or you don't want to have your name or anything to do with it, you can always leave an anonymous tip to help us out, to help us find her and make sure she gets home safe."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also involved in the search for Lindiment.



Anyone with information on Ahlora Lindiment is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department (336) 373-2287.

