Durham Principal receives $25,000 Milken Educator Award

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A sweet surprise for a Durham educator.

Asia Cunningham of Pearsontown Elementary was presented with the National Milken Educator Award.

The award which is also known as the Oscars for Teaching, honors outstanding educators across the country for their innovation, achievements, and leadership.

"I've always wanted to make sure my mom and dad, I made them proud," Cunningham said. "I wanted to make sure my grandma was proud and that I represent my family well, and anything that I've done...I was shocked...to be seen."

The award included a cash prize of $25,000 that the recipients can use however they choose.