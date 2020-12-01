Durham restaurant Beyu Caffe launches new coffee to fight food insecurity

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham restaurant has launched a new online coffee shop to help fight food insecurity.
"We have been able to shift our restaurant and move away as a downtown restaurant into this new model, because for us we believe it's more important for use to help those in need," Beyu Caffe owner Dorian Bolden said.
The coffee is now for sale at BeyuCoffee.com
Five percent of the proceeds will go toward feeding individuals and families who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coffee flavors include: Rise Up Carolina! Heart and Soul, and Say It Loud: Dark and Proud.
"It's more than just providing delicious coffee. You can get good coffee anywhere. But how do your dollars go back into the community."
Bolden tells us he hopes the launch is about brining awareness to food insecurity in a way customers can feel confident their coffee purchase will help those disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
"For me as a Black business owner, but also as a staple in downtown, we have a duty to give back and help in ways that sometimes others--they just don't see the same problem or it may not touch them in the same way," Bolden explained.
Since April, The Beyu Food Project has provided more than 100,000 meals (75,000 pounds of food) through its partnership with Durham Public Schools and Durham County.
Beyu Caffe is opening a second restaurant at Boxyard RTP in March.
