Big Weather's Big Recipe: Grandpa B's Cucumber Salad

With the warm & muggy weather we've been having, this is on of my favorite cool salads to have, especially at a cookout.
My father-in-law (Grandpa 'B') was the person who taught me this, and it's his recipe. I make it all the time in the summer, or whenever I see English Cucumbers on sale.
It's got a great twang to it. And it's super easy to make. Let's get to it!
Ingredients
4 seedless cucumbers, peeled and sliced wafer thin
1/2 of sweet onion, peeled & thinly sliced
Kosher Salt
1 Cup of Sour Cream
1 dash of hot sauce
1 T & 1 t Rice Vinegar
1 t dried Dill
1/2 t Sugar
Preparation
1. Peel and slice the cumbers as thin as you can.
2. Peel and slice the onion
3. Layer the cucumbers and onion in a colander while sprinkling with a pinch of Kosher Salt.
4. Let the mixture drain for at least 2 hours. I also press on it with some paper towels right at the end to get more liquid out of it.
5. In a separate bowl, mix the Sour Cream, hot sauce, Rice Vinegar, Dill, and Sugar.
6. Add the cumber mixture and stir it all together.
7. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours, overnight is better!
8. Enjoy!
As I was typing this, I said to myself, "Self, you could switch out the sour cream with Greek yogurt. That would cut down on fat and calories." So, I may actually try that next time. Next time you're cooking out, try to plan a day ahead and give this salad a turn. I don't think you'll be disappointed!
