Big Weather's Big Recipe: Grandpa B's Cucumber Salad

With the warm & muggy weather we've been having, this is on of my favorite cool salads to have, especially at a cookout.My father-in-law (Grandpa 'B') was the person who taught me this, and it's his recipe. I make it all the time in the summer, or whenever I see English Cucumbers on sale.It's got a great twang to it. And it's super easy to make. Let's get to it!4 seedless cucumbers, peeled and sliced wafer thin1/2 of sweet onion, peeled & thinly slicedKosher Salt1 Cup of Sour Cream1 dash of hot sauce1 T & 1 t Rice Vinegar1 t dried Dill1/2 t Sugar1. Peel and slice the cumbers as thin as you can.2. Peel and slice the onion3. Layer the cucumbers and onion in a colander while sprinkling with a pinch of Kosher Salt.4. Let the mixture drain for at least 2 hours. I also press on it with some paper towels right at the end to get more liquid out of it.5. In a separate bowl, mix the Sour Cream, hot sauce, Rice Vinegar, Dill, and Sugar.6. Add the cumber mixture and stir it all together.7. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours, overnight is better!8. Enjoy!As I was typing this, I said to myself, "Self, you could switch out the sour cream with Greek yogurt. That would cut down on fat and calories." So, I may actually try that next time. Next time you're cooking out, try to plan a day ahead and give this salad a turn. I don't think you'll be disappointed!