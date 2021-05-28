Big Weather's Big Recipe: Strawberry Cookie Dessert

As we wrap up our first strawberry season of the year, we wrap up our viewer submitted recipes with a real winner, Strawberry Cookie Dessert. Let's get to it!Ingredients1 roll of sugar cookie dough1 block of cream cheese (room temperature)1/2 cup sugar1 container of Cool Whip2 or more cups of sliced strawberries1 package of strawberry gelPreparation1. Spread dough in a 9x13 in pan. Bake at 350 for about 15 minutes. Let cool.2. Mix cream cheese & sugar3. Fold in the Cool Whip then spread on cooled cookie.4. Mix strawberry gel and strawberries. Spoon over cream cheese.5. Chill the whole thing in the refrigerator, then slice!This tastes like the best strawberry shortcake you will ever have. I thought it would be too sweet (Yes, I CAN think such things), but it wasn't. There's a little bit of bitterness I didn't expect, along with the bite of the cream cheese, but it works great with the sweetness of the Cool Whip