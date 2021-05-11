'Tis the season, Strawberry Season! It has been for a couple of weeks. I love to go get mine here, at the NC State Farmer's Market. I know there are hundreds of places and everybody has a favorite. I'm sure you do too. If not, check out the Farmer's Market. I love that place!!!
So I asked you, the viewers, to send me your best strawberry recipes. Over the next 3 weeks I will be making just a few of the dozens I received. Thank you to everyone who sent one to me. One of the three is super easy, one's kind of easy, and one is a little more involved. We begin with the easiest recipe this week. It's from a viewer who says it's been in her family for over 100 years. First of all, Ms. Evelyn, thank you for sharing it with me. Sometimes people hate to give up their old family recipes so thank you for sharing this. Now let's make some Strawberry Honey.
Ingredients
2 Cups of Sugar
1 Cup of Strawberries, sliced into halves or thirds (I actually quartered mine)
1/4 teaspoon of vinegar
Preparation
1. Put sugar in cold pot on stove
2. Add strawberries and vinegar
3. Turn heat on medium low and stir occasionally until it starts to boil.
4. Once it starts, turn the heat to low and continue to boil for 20 minutes.
5. Remove from heat and let cool
6. Can be stored in jars in the refrigerator until ready to use.
That is is. So simple! And it's kind of amazing. It tasted, and had a texture, just like honey, but with all that fresh strawberry flavor. Ms. Evelyn said she puts it in between layers of a chocolate cake or it can be used on waffles, pancakes, or biscuits. It was amazing on pancakes. I will try it this weekend on biscuits and I expect nothing but good things! Note: It does stiffen up in the fridge, so it may need to sit out a bit or even get a quick 10 seconds in the microwave to loosen it up. Strawberry Honey. Just plain awesome. Enjoy!!!
Big Weather's Big Recipe: Strawberry Honey
