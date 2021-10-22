Big Weather's Big Recipe: TikTok Potato Soup

I have really gotten into watching videos, especially cooking ones on TikTok. There are so many great recipes out there, and more than a few terrible ones!Today's recipe is mine and it's made from a combo of several videos, all making a 'quick and easy' crockpot loaded baked potato soup. BTW, this was the first time I made this recipe, and when I was done, it needed some tweaks. I'll talk more about it later, so lets get to it!1 Full Bag of Ore Ida Diced Hash Brown Potatoes1 full brick of Cream Chees1 pkg. Dry Ranch Seasoning2 cups of shredded cheddar cheese1/2 pkg of bacon crumbles (I used a whole package in the video, don't do that!)1 can of Cream of Chicken Soup32 oz Chicken Broth (Reduced sodium)1/2 tsp of Ground Black Pepper1 tsp of Garlic Powder (I used salt in the video, don't do that either!)Sour CreamChives or chopped Green Onions1. Dump it all into a crockpot and cook it.2. High for 4 1/2 hours, or low for 8 to 9. (Don't listen to my video, again).3. Serve with a dollop of sour cream and some chives.Now the changes because it was WAY too salty. I switched out the Chicken Broth with Reduced Sodium. Next I used half a bag of bacon of crumbles, instead of the whole bag. It really takes over the recipe and makes it all bacon, and salty. You could even add it at the end with the sour cream. Next, I switched Garlic Salt to Garlic Powder. Also, I said this in the video, you could run a stick blender through it and it will be a little more creamy. I also changed the time to 4 1/2 hours on high (or 8+ hours on low). Still it's SOOOOO easy. Just dump it in, set it, and forget it. As the weather gets colder next week, this will be a good one to add to your recipe trove. Good luck and enjoy!