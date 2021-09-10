Big Weather's Big Recipe: Easiest Peach Cobbler Ever

I love harvest season. One of my favorite late summer, early fall fruits? Peaches. And this is thepeach recipe you will ever make. Even if you'vebaked before, this is so easy. Give it a shot!I promise, if you like peaches, you're gonna love this. Let's get to it!1/2 cup unsalted butter1 cup all-purpose flour2 cups sugar, divided into 1 cup each1 T baking powderPinch of salt1 cup milk4 1/2 cups peach sliced or chopped1 T lemon juiceSprinkle of nutmegVanilla Ice Cream1. Chop your peaches2. Add flour, 1 cup of sugar, baking powder and salt to a mixing bowl and stir3. Add milk and mix briefly (do not over mix, lumps are ok)4. Melt one stick of butter and pour in a 9x13 pan5. Pour batter into the pan6. Mix peaches, 1 cup of sugar, and lemon juice in sauce pan and heat over medium heat until boiling. Don't forget to stir, it will burn.7. I let it boil for about 5 minutes while stirring.8. Pour peaches over batter mix and put into a preheated oven (375 degrees) for about 40-45 minutes.9. Remove from oven and let sit for, at least, 15 minutes.10. Serve with Ice CreamThat's it. I forgot to sprinkle the nutmeg on before going into the oven. I did it afterward and it still tasted pretty yummy. And if cinnamon is more your spice of choice, you do you. So easy and so delicious. Enjoy!