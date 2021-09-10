Big Weather's Big Recipe: Easiest Peach Cobbler Ever

I love harvest season. One of my favorite late summer, early fall fruits? Peaches. And this is the EASIEST peach recipe you will ever make. Even if you've NEVER baked before, this is so easy. Give it a shot!
I promise, if you like peaches, you're gonna love this. Let's get to it!
Ingredients
1/2 cup unsalted butter
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 cups sugar, divided into 1 cup each
1 T baking powder
Pinch of salt
1 cup milk
4 1/2 cups peach sliced or chopped
1 T lemon juice
Sprinkle of nutmeg
Vanilla Ice Cream
Preparation
1. Chop your peaches
2. Add flour, 1 cup of sugar, baking powder and salt to a mixing bowl and stir
3. Add milk and mix briefly (do not over mix, lumps are ok)
4. Melt one stick of butter and pour in a 9x13 pan
5. Pour batter into the pan
6. Mix peaches, 1 cup of sugar, and lemon juice in sauce pan and heat over medium heat until boiling. Don't forget to stir, it will burn.
7. I let it boil for about 5 minutes while stirring.
8. Pour peaches over batter mix and put into a preheated oven (375 degrees) for about 40-45 minutes.
9. Remove from oven and let sit for, at least, 15 minutes.
10. Serve with Ice Cream
That's it. I forgot to sprinkle the nutmeg on before going into the oven. I did it afterward and it still tasted pretty yummy. And if cinnamon is more your spice of choice, you do you. So easy and so delicious. Enjoy!
