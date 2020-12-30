Big Weather's Big Recipe: Bacon-wrapped tater tots

Every New Year's Eve we like to attend a party, either with neighbors, or family, or both.Thanks to COVID-19 I'm sure there will be a lot less of this as we head into 2021, but we can still have one of our favorite apps that night, or the next day for college football.The recipe for this is easy and tastes awesome! Let's get to some bacon-wrapped tater tots.Ingredients1 pkg. bacon cut in half and partially fried1 bag of Tater Tots, partially thawedToothpicksSauce:1/2 cup ketchup1/4 cup brown sugar2 TBLSP waterPreparation1. Fry the bacon for a minute or two on each side.2. Let bacon cool3. After leaving the Tater Tots to set out for an hour, wrap each one with a piece of bacon4. Secure the bacon with a toothpick and place in an ovenproof dish5. In a pan on stove, mix the ketchup, brown sugar, and water. Heat until steaming.6. Paint the sauce on each of the tots7. Bake in the oven at 350 for 30 minutes.That's it. My father-in-law originally made these with whole water chestnuts, but on a recent trip to the store, I couldn't find the whole ones, only sliced. He would soak them in soy sauce for 30 minutes before wrapping them. It's good with the water chestnuts, but definitely different. And these will go fast, my kids, and their friends, eat them as fast as I can make them so if you're in a big household, you may want to double these. Good luck, good eating, and I hope you have a happy new year!