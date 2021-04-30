Big Weather's Big Recipe: Gramma Patty's Baked Beans

As we head toward summer 2021, hopefully we'll be spending a lot more time this year at neighborhood cookouts. And I'll have lots of recipes for those gatherings over the summer. If you have a fave, please send it to me!Today I'm sharing my mom's baked bean recipe. Everybody has different ways to make these, but this is what I grew up with, and it's what my kids have now grown up with. And make sure to check out the comments after the recipe, I'll throw in a couple of additions...2 cans of Van Camp's Pork N Beans1/2 sweet Onion1/3 Cup of ketchup2 heaping Tablespoons of brown sugar (or molasses)2 teaspoons of yellow mustard1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce1/4 cup bacon bits1. Chop the onion2. Put all of the ingredients into a mixing bowl3. Mix until combined, then transfer to a 7x11 baking dish4. Bake at 350 for 1 hour5. Serve and enjoyThat is it. So easy, so good. A couple of notes.First, you can use a 9x13 dish, it will cook faster though and may dry out after an hour so make sure to shorten your baking time, by at least 10-15 minutes depending on the oven.Second, I remembered my mom would add some chopped green peppers if we had some. Yummy. And then it occurred to me, if I added a chopped fresh jalapeno that would be mmmm....Gramma Patty's Baked Beans. Hope you like them!