Big Weather's Big Recipe: Bunny's Chicken Salad

I love chicken salad sandwiches, or chicken salad on a club cracker, or... well I really like it. My mom made it all the time when I was a kid and I still eat it today. I mentioned this to my wife when we first got married and she was reminded of a chicken salad that a friend of her mom made. Her name was Bunny. We tracked down the recipe and it's still a fave today. Let's make some Bunny's Chicken Salad!1/2 Green Pepper, chopped1/2 Onion, chopped3 stalks celery, chopped2 1/2 cups finely chopped cooked chicken1 small jar of pimentos2 Tablespoons of Soy Sauce3/4 Cup of Mayo1/2 Cup of Cashews1 small can of pineapple tidbits, drainedChow Mein NoodlesPita Bread (I use the whole wheat)1. Chop the peppers, onions, celery and add to mixing bowl2. Chop the chicken and add to bowl3. Add Pimento (undrained), Soy Sauce, Mayo, Cashews, and Pineapple to the mixing bowl4. Mix all of the ingredients together and cover. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours, overnight is better.5. To serve, slice Pita in half and fill with chicken salad and Chow Mein noodles.6. Enjoy!Couple of notes: I mentioned in the video that some chopped lettuce would be great in the Pita. Also, the original recipe calls for 1/2 cup of Mayo, and four chopped hard-boiled eggs. I keep the eggs out, but you do you. It's so good and on a hot day, it's a nice cool sandwich. Hope you like it!