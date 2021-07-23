Big Weather's Big Recipe: Your next cookout side dish

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of the many things I love about living in NC is that I can use my grill pretty much year-round. But grilling isn't just about the main dish (burgers, chicken, chops, etc.). No, it's about the whole meal. We usually have something fun on the side as well.So today you get a twofer. I've got two dishes you can make either one per meal, or both at the same time. Both are vegetarian too if you've got folks who don't do meat. This week we're making Cajun Mushrooms and Grilled Asparagus. Let's get to it!2 containers of mushrooms1/2 stick butter1/4 cup of your favorite Cajun Seasoning. I used Emeril's in this one1 can of beer1 bunch of Asparagus, break off the woody bottoms1 T of Olive Oil1 T of Large Chunk Kosher Salt1. Rinse the mushrooms in a colander2. Melt the butter over high heat in a large pot3. Sprinkle Seasoning over the mushrooms4. Pour beer into pot.5. Let it simmer on high heat until the liquid is almost completely gone, usually that takes about 15-20 minutes.6. Serve in a bowl1. Place the asparagus in a large bowl2. Drizzle Olive Oil over the asparagus, and mix around with your hand until coated3. Do the same with the salt4. Place Asparagus on a preheated grill, careful to not let the stalks fall through5. After about 5 minutes, flip the asparagus and let go for 2-3 more minutes6. Remove from heatThat's it. Both are SO easy. The mushroom recipe was actually taught to me by my sister. Sometimes I slice the mushrooms up, and cook them exactly the same way. Then I serve them right on top of my grilled cheeseburger instead of a bun. Yum.As a matter of fact, I might have to make some again this weekend. Hope you like these!