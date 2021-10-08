Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats

One of the things about my new shift is when I get home around midnight, I could eat everything in the house.Seriously, I have stopped buying snack foods because they get eaten when I get home. So I talked to my doc about it at a recent checkup and she recommended overnight oats.I'd never heard of such a thing so I started to research it. People will make these oats at night before bedtime and then eat them for breakfast.Instead, I make them before I leave for work and by the time I get home, they are softened and ready to go. I actually came up with this recipe based on several and things I liked in each of them. Lets get to it!1/2 Cup of Milk (I used coconut for the recipe, and now I'm using Oat because it's lower calorie)1/2 Cup Old Fashioned Oats1/2 Cup of Yogurt (I just used one container in the video)1 teaspoon of Chia Seeds1 teaspoon of honey (I used local honey to try to help with my allergies)1/4 to 1/2 cup of fruit1. Pour all ingredients in a container that has a lid and mix up2. Place in refrigerator for, at least, 6 hours3. Stir and eatThat it is it. I have to admit, it's really cuts through the hunger and keeps me full as I head to bed. I've changed up yogurts and frozen fruits and it's always yummy. Overnight Oats. I hope you like them!