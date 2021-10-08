Food & Drink

Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats

EMBED <>More Videos

Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats

One of the things about my new shift is when I get home around midnight, I could eat everything in the house.

Seriously, I have stopped buying snack foods because they get eaten when I get home. So I talked to my doc about it at a recent checkup and she recommended overnight oats.

I'd never heard of such a thing so I started to research it. People will make these oats at night before bedtime and then eat them for breakfast.

Instead, I make them before I leave for work and by the time I get home, they are softened and ready to go. I actually came up with this recipe based on several and things I liked in each of them. Lets get to it!

Ingredients
1/2 Cup of Milk (I used coconut for the recipe, and now I'm using Oat because it's lower calorie)
1/2 Cup Old Fashioned Oats

1/2 Cup of Yogurt (I just used one container in the video)
1 teaspoon of Chia Seeds
1 teaspoon of honey (I used local honey to try to help with my allergies)
1/4 to 1/2 cup of fruit
Preparation

1. Pour all ingredients in a container that has a lid and mix up
2. Place in refrigerator for, at least, 6 hours
3. Stir and eat

That it is it. I have to admit, it's really cuts through the hunger and keeps me full as I head to bed. I've changed up yogurts and frozen fruits and it's always yummy. Overnight Oats. I hope you like them!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbig recipesfoodrecipe
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Tent city pops up in Raleigh's Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
Which restaurants in NC received the most COVID-19 relief funds?
Photo released of person of interest in last week's carjacking at RDU
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
Show More
I-Team: How police officers are training to de-escalate conflicts
Goldsboro boutique owner getting noticed for items made in Tanzania
Durham City Council discusses crime, outdoor dining ordinance
Spooky Holly Springs house raising money for St. Jude surpasses goal
Student arrested in North Texas school shooting released from jail
More TOP STORIES News