Everyday in TV there are amazing behind-the-scenes folks who make sure we get on TV. You never learn who they are, but I'm thankful for each and every one of them. This recipe is from one of those folks, Jeff, who I worked with in Pittsburgh. His grandma always made it. It makes a great side, especially for big meals like Easter. Let's get to it:
Ingredients
1/2 Stick Butter
2 Cups Frozen O'Brien Hash Brown Potatoes (the one with peppers and onions)
8 oz. Can of Cream of Chicken Soup
8 oz. Sour Cream
2 C Cheddar Cheese Shredded
1/4 cup Bread Crumbs
Preparation
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees
2. Melt stick of butter in the microwave
3. Mix the butter with soup and sour cream
4. Add Hash browns and mix well
5. Add cheddar cheese and mix well
6. Pour into 9x13 Casserole dish and even it out
7. Sprinkle bread crumbs on top
8. Bake for at least 45 minutes, uncovered until golden brown
I do usually add some salt after it's baked, but that is definitely to taste. Also, the original recipe called for a full stick of butter, I knocked it back to a half of a stick. Also, I used 2 1/2 cups of the potato mix, I could've just made it 3 and that would be fine. I hope you like this big meal side dish, I know we do. Good luck and good eating!
Sponsored Content
Big Weather's Big Recipe: Jeff's Pittsburgh Potatoes
Related topics:
food & drinkbig recipesfood
food & drinkbig recipesfood
Sponsored Content
More Videos