I love dessert. Duh.And I really love Tiramisu. So my wife and daughter came across this recipe years ago and made it for me, and it's still one of my faves today: Tiramisu Cheesecake Dessert. Let's get to it!Pam Cooking Spray4 bricks of cream cheese, room temperature1 Cup of Sugar8oz. Sour Cream, room temperature4 eggs, room temperature1 Box of Vanilla Wafers2 3/4 teaspoons of instant coffee2 T Hot Water1 Tub of Cool WhipHershey's Cocoa Powder1. Spray 9x13 pan with non-stick cooking spray2. Line with half the box of vanilla wafers3. Combine the water and 2 teaspoons of instant coffee and paint about half of it on wafers4. In a mixing bowl combine the cream cheese, sugar, and sour cream5. Mix until combined6. Add the 4 eggs, and mix again until just combined7. Divide the cheese mixture.8. Mix in 3/4 teaspoon of ground coffee into one of the mixtures9. Pour the coffee cheese mixture over the cookies and spread evenly.10. Add the rest of the cookies on top of the cheese layer11. Paint them with the rest of the coffee water12. Pour second half of the cheese over the wafer layer and smooth evenly13. Bake in oven at 350 for about 45 minutes or until the center is just a little jiggly14. Let sit for 10 minutes on cooling rack, then run a knife around the edge and let it cool completely15. Store in refrigerator overnight16. Slice a piece of it and cover the top with cool whip, then sprinkle with the cocoa powderIt takes a little bit of work and patience, but, as the great Alton Brown says, your patience will be rewarded. I hope you enjoy it!