Big Weather's Big Recipe: Tiramisu Cheesecake Dessert

I love dessert. Duh.
And I really love Tiramisu. So my wife and daughter came across this recipe years ago and made it for me, and it's still one of my faves today: Tiramisu Cheesecake Dessert. Let's get to it!
Ingredients
Pam Cooking Spray
4 bricks of cream cheese, room temperature
1 Cup of Sugar
8oz. Sour Cream, room temperature
4 eggs, room temperature
1 Box of Vanilla Wafers
2 3/4 teaspoons of instant coffee
2 T Hot Water
1 Tub of Cool Whip
Hershey's Cocoa Powder
Preparation
1. Spray 9x13 pan with non-stick cooking spray
2. Line with half the box of vanilla wafers
3. Combine the water and 2 teaspoons of instant coffee and paint about half of it on wafers
4. In a mixing bowl combine the cream cheese, sugar, and sour cream
5. Mix until combined
6. Add the 4 eggs, and mix again until just combined
7. Divide the cheese mixture.
8. Mix in 3/4 teaspoon of ground coffee into one of the mixtures
9. Pour the coffee cheese mixture over the cookies and spread evenly.
10. Add the rest of the cookies on top of the cheese layer
11. Paint them with the rest of the coffee water
12. Pour second half of the cheese over the wafer layer and smooth evenly
13. Bake in oven at 350 for about 45 minutes or until the center is just a little jiggly
14. Let sit for 10 minutes on cooling rack, then run a knife around the edge and let it cool completely
15. Store in refrigerator overnight
16. Slice a piece of it and cover the top with cool whip, then sprinkle with the cocoa powder
It takes a little bit of work and patience, but, as the great Alton Brown says, your patience will be rewarded. I hope you enjoy it!
