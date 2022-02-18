Big Weather's Big Recipe: Almond Biscotti

I find baking very therapeutic. Maybe it's working the dough or maybe it's like shop class, except you get to eat your project when you're done.
I really like desserts (obviously). So when I tried some biscotti at my child's preschool open house, I had to get the recipe. A special thanks to Mrs. Kokales at the Monroeville United Methodist Preschool up in Pennsylvania.
Every time I make it, it turns out great and I think "I need to make this more often." Then I weigh myself and think, maybe not. Here it is:
Ingredients
4 Cups flour
4 teaspoons baking powder
2/3 cup butter, softened
1 1/3 cups sugar
4 eggs, room temp
2 teaspoons of vanilla
1 cup almonds, chopped
Preparation
1. Stir together flour and baking powder, set aside
2. In a large bowl, beat butter and sugar until fluffy
3. Add eggs and vanilla, beat until combined
4. Add flour, then almonds
5. Divide dough into four pieces
6. Shape each piece into a 9x2x1 log
7. Place logs 2 inches apart on two cookie sheets
8. Brush with egg (1 beaten yolk & 1 T of milk)
9. Bake 25 min at 375
10. Cool 30 minutes
11. Cut and lay slice on cookie sheet and bake at 335 for 8 minutes
12. Flip over and bake another 8-10 minutes until dry and crisp
If you want, you could sub out one of the teaspoons of vanilla with anise to give it a more traditional taste. You could also dip it in some chocolate and let it dry to make chocolate dipped biscotti. I love to dip it in my coffee. It's great to eat, plus it made my kids say "Eeewwww!" when they were little. Good luck and good eating!
Also, if you have a great recipe that you want Big Weather to try, send him an email and he may feature it on his Big Recipe segment. Email Don.
