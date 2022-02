Big Weather's Big Recipe: Almond Biscotti

I find baking very therapeutic. Maybe it's working the dough or maybe it's like shop class, except you get to eat your project when you're done.I really like desserts (obviously). So when I tried some biscotti at my child's preschool open house, I had to get the recipe. A special thanks to Mrs. Kokales at the Monroeville United Methodist Preschool up in Pennsylvania.Every time I make it, it turns out great and I think "I need to make this more often." Then I weigh myself and think, maybe not. Here it is:4 Cups flour4 teaspoons baking powder2/3 cup butter, softened1 1/3 cups sugar4 eggs, room temp2 teaspoons of vanilla1 cup almonds, chopped1. Stir together flour and baking powder, set aside2. In a large bowl, beat butter and sugar until fluffy3. Add eggs and vanilla, beat until combined4. Add flour, then almonds5. Divide dough into four pieces6. Shape each piece into a 9x2x1 log7. Place logs 2 inches apart on two cookie sheets8. Brush with egg (1 beaten yolk & 1 T of milk)9. Bake 25 min at 37510. Cool 30 minutes11. Cut and lay slice on cookie sheet and bake at 335 for 8 minutes12. Flip over and bake another 8-10 minutes until dry and crispIf you want, you could sub out one of the teaspoons of vanilla with anise to give it a more traditional taste. You could also dip it in some chocolate and let it dry to make chocolate dipped biscotti. I love to dip it in my coffee. It's great to eat, plus it made my kids say "Eeewwww!" when they were little. Good luck and good eating!Also, if you have a great recipe that you want Big Weather to try, send him an email and he may feature it on his Big Recipe segment. Email Don