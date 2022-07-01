Big Weather's Big Recipe: Nanner Puddin'

I love bananas. One of the first recipes I published was my family's banana bread. For a while I've been hinting to area cooks that I'd LOVE a banana pudding recipe. People would rather give me their social security number than Grandma's recipe, so the hunt continues... One sympathetic viewer did send me his 'Easy No-Bake Recipe' and it turned out pretty good, so let's get to it:
Ingredients
11-12 ripe bananas
2 cups of milk
1 tsp of vanilla extract
1 lg. box (5oz.) of vanilla instant pudding
1 (14oz.) can of sweetened condensed milk
1 box of Vanilla Wafers
1 container of Cool Whip, thawed
Preparation
1. Pour milk into large mixing bowl
2. Add pudding mix and beat for 2 minutes
3. Add extract and condensed milk and mix until incorporated
4. Add container of Cool Whip and fold in
5. Place mixture in refrigerator for 5 to 10 minutes
6. Crush up 1/3 of box of vanilla wafers and pour into a 9x13 dish as the base or crust
7. Pour 1/3 of pudding mix over wafers and spread evenly
8. Put half of your bananas (peeled and sliced) onto the pudding mix
9. Pour 1/3 of pudding mix over bananas and spread evenly
10. Place second half of your bananas in the pudding mix
11. Cover with remaining pudding mixture
12. Layer unbroken vanilla wafers on top
13. Take any remaining wafers and crush up and pour over the top.
14. Refrigerate overnight and serve!
I changed this up from the actual video. When I placed the bananas directly on the wafer crust, they all turned brown. By sandwiching them in between the pudding it keeps them fresh. And this was a very sweet recipe, but it was delish. And my son Mason, who is a banana pudding connoisseur gave it a double thumbs up, so it's a keeper. At least until some gives me their family recipe. Until next time...
Also, if you have a great recipe that you want me to try, send me an email and I may feature it in this Big Recipe segment. Email Don.
RELATED: Hungry for more Big Recipes? Click here!
Sponsored Content
Big Weather's Big Recipe: Nanner Puddin'
Related topics:
food & drinkbig recipesfoodrecipe
food & drinkbig recipesfoodrecipe
Sponsored Content