Big Weather's Big Recipe: Myron Mixon Y'All

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This week I had the chance to Zoom with Myron Mixon at his home in Georgia. If you don't know Myron, he's a 5-time world champion in BBQ. He's done dozens of TV shows. And he will be live this weekend at the Southern Ideal Home Show at the Fairgrounds in Raleigh. He also shared with me a couple of recipes that I will share next week.

I invite you to check out the interview and I'll be back with a delicious recipe next week. Let's get to it!