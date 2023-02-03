Big Weather's Big Recipe: Grandma's Beef Bake

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This is the first family recipe my wife ever made from her family. Her grandma made this all the time and it's TOTALLY a grandma kind of recipe. Plus, it makes the whole house smell like grandma's place. Let's make Evelyn's Beef Bake...

Ingredients

1 lb.of ground beef (substitute ground turkey if you'd like)

1 can of cream of chicken soup

1 can of cream of mushroom soup

1 can of cream of celery soup

2 cups of minute rice

1/2 of onion, chopped

3 stalks of celery, chopped

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 350

2. Brown ground beef over medium high heat on stove

3. Add onions and celery to the pan halfway through the browning process

4. When cooked, drain the meat mixture and set aside

5. In a casserole dish combine the three soups

6. Rinse the cans out with water and add (about) a half a can total to the soups

7. Pour rice in soup mixture

8. Add the beef mixture to the soup mixture and stir together

9. Bake covered on 350 for one hour

10. Remove lid and push temp up to 375 and cook for an additional 20-30 minutes

11. Let stand 5-10 minutes and enjoy!

In the video, I actually doubled the recipe because we eat on the leftovers for days. And don't be afraid to get creative. You can mix up the soups or try different meats. Or skip the meat, and go for a vegetarian option.

I just know when I make this, it reminds me of my wife's grandma and happy days that we miss. If you're lucky enough to have a grandparent still around, give 'em an extra squeeze when you see them next time!