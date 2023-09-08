Big Weather's Big Recipe: Beer Can Chicken

Check out Big Weather's Big Recipe for Beer Can Chicken

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Earlier this week, I posted a beer can chicken I made over the weekend and several folks asked for the recipe. I realize not everyone has a smoker, so I'm making this recipe in the oven. It's very easy and it still tasted pretty dang good. Let's get to it...

Ingredients

1 whole fryer chicken (mine was about 4 pounds)

Spray on Oil (I used Avocado)

Your favorite Rub (I used local - Bone Suckin' Sauce)

Your favorite BBQ Sauce (Again I went local, Cackalacky Cheerwine BBQ Sauce)

Your favorite can of Beer (Back to my PA roots, we used Yuengling)

1/4 chopped onion

1/2 t of chopped Garlic

Sprig of Rosemary

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 350

2. Unwrap your chicken and pat dry with paper towels

3. Spray with the oil

4. Cover generously with rub and flip it over.

5. Repeat on the opposite side making sure to get the sides of the bird too

6. Next, add the onion, garlic, and rosemary to 1/2 can of beer

7. Slide the chicken over the beer and carefully place on a tray

8. Put in oven until the thickest part of the breast reaches 165. Mine took 65 minutes

9. Remove from oven and pour heated BBQ sauce over the bird

10. Return to oven for 10-15 minutes to give it a good glaze

11. Remove from oven and let rest for 10 minutes before removing from the can.

12. Carefully pull the can out of the bird (it will be very hot still) and then slice and serve.

In the video I also made a plain one that turned out very good too. And if you're not a beer fan or can't have it, I've heard Cheerwine is perfect for this. Maybe I'll make that next time. Enjoy!