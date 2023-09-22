Big Weather's Big Recipe: Chicken and rice gluten-free one pot meal

Check out Big Weather's Big Recipe for a one pot, gluten-free chicken and rice meal.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- I had a request from a viewer to make a Gluten Free Dish. Your wish is my command. And the good thing about this one is it's a one-pot meal. Let's make some chicken and rice!

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups of chopped carrots

3 chicken breasts, chopped into bite-sized pieces

4 T of butter, divided

1/2 t of Lawry's Season Salt

1/2 t of ground black pepper

3 cups of Rice (Not Instant, I used Jasmine)

1/2 t garlic powder

1 T of minced dried onion

11 cups low-sodium chicken stock

2 T dried parsley

Preparation

1. Chop the carrots and chicken and set aside.

2. Heat the pot on the stove over medium heat and melt to tablespoons of butter.

3. Add the carrots and cover. Cook for 5 minutes stirring occasionally.

4. Add seasoned salt, pepper, and rice. Stir to coat rice and cook for 1 minute.

5. Add your garlic powder, onion, parsley, and chicken stock and bring to a boil.

6. Reduce to medium heat and let cook, covered, for 15 minutes.

7. Turn to high and bring back to a boil. Add your chicken chunks.

8. Reduce heat to medium, and cook uncovered for 10 minutes.

9. Add 2 T of butter, remove from heat, and let stand for 15 minutes to thicken.

10. Enjoy!

That is it. In the video, I mentioned adding a cup and a half of chopped celery, which would be great to cook along with the carrots. You could also use fresh onions instead of dried if you want. Cook it at the same time as the carrots. You do you. It tasted great and made a lot to share. Good luck and good eating!