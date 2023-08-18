Big Weather's Big Recipe: Broccoli Cheese Casserole

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As I was walking through my local Lowe's Foods, there was broccoli already chopped and on sale in the pick-and-prep section, so I thought what could I make with this? I decided to make a homemade broccoli cheesy rice casserole. Let's get to it!

Ingredients

2 pounds of broccoli florets

1/2 chopped onion

6 T of butter

1 1/2 cups of uncooked long-grain rice

4 cups of low-sodium chicken broth

1 1/2 cups of half and half

4 cups of shredded cheddar cheese

1 1/2 cups of Panko bread crumbs

3/4 cup of shredded parmesan

Nonstick cooking spray

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 400

2. Microwave broccoli for 2 minutes on high

3. Put 2 T of butter in a pan on the stove and add onion to melting butter

4. Add your broccoli and continue to stir for 8 minutes. I broke the broccoli up with my spoon.

5. Add rice to the mixture on the stove and stir and cook for 1 minute over medium-high heat

6. Add the chicken broth and half and half and stir over medium heat bringing to a boil

7. Melt 4 T butter in microwave

8. In a mixing bowl add parmesan and bread crumbs

9. Add melted butter to bread crumb mixture and mix together. Set aside.

10. Remove broccoli from heat and mix in the cheese until gooey.

11. Transfer it to casserole dishes sprayed with nonstick cooking spray

12. Cover with breadcrumb mixture and bake in the oven for 15 minutes until golden brown

13. Let sit for 5 minutes and serve.

This turned out great! It occurred to me that I could add chopped mushrooms with the broccoli and let them cook down if I wanted to add an extra layer of flavor. I don't know if it's a main dish, but it will definitely be a side at the next big family meal. Good luck and good eating!