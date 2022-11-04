Big Weather's Big Recipe: Broccoli Mac and Cheese

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- I know it doesn't feel like it today, but we are headed into cooler season. So I thought I would make some yummy colder weather dishes sent to me by you, the viewers, or the next couple of weeks. Plus, some viewers have requested more vegetarian dishes so this dish accomplishes both. Lets make some broccoli mac and cheese!

Ingredients

2 crowns of broccoli, chopped

1 box of penne regatta pasta

1/2 stick of butter

1/4 cup of flour

2 cups of whole milk

1 cup of heavy cream

1 tsp of salt

1 tsp of onion powder

1 tsp of Dijon mustard

2 cups of shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup of carrots, shredded

Preparation

1. Boil a pan of water on the stove

2. Do some Dana Carvey (chop your broccoli). Here's a link for all the youngsters...

3. Add pasta to water and boil for 4 minutes

4. Add broccoli to pasta water and boil for another 4 minutes

5. Drain pasta/broccoli and set aside

6. In the same pan melt your butter and add your flour, then whisk for 2 minutes

7. Add milk and cream to mix and stir for 3 -5 minutes or until it coats the back of the spoon.

8. Add your salt, onion powder, and Dijon and mix.

9. Add your cheese and mix until melted.

10. Pour your pasta mixture back into the pot and add your carrots.

11. Stir until mixed and enjoy!

It was delicious and got me thinking about playing with the flavors. Skip the mustard and sub in some horseradish sauce for a kick. Or sub some hot sauce in and get a hot and spicy kind of dish. Whatever you choose, just know it's a good way to make some homemade mac and cheese the whole family will like. Enjoy!