Big Weather's Big Recipe: Guinness Brownies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's St. Patty's Day. It's like a national holiday in our house. It's the day I met Mrs. Schwenneker! And, for years, my stepdad (a full-blooded son of St. Patrick) would look forward to this day. Each year I look for recipes that fit the day. I came across this one a while back, and adjusted it to our liking. Let's make some Guinness Beer Brownies!

Ingredients

1 3/4 Cups of flour

1 1/2 cups of sugar

1/2 cup of powdered sugar

1 t of salt

1/2 cup of Guinness Stout Beer

1 t vanilla

3/4 cup of coconut oil, melted

4 eggs

1 cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 350

2. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and stir with a spatula until mixed

3. Pour batter into a greased 9x13 baking dish

4. Bake for 30 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean.

5. Let rest for 15 minutes

I really liked these. They had a great flavor and were all about the chocolate. I really had to search for the Guinness flavor but it's there at the end. And if you prefer, they do make a non-alcoholic brew that would work just fine as well. This St. Patrick's Day, why not make a new food a new tradition? and, of course, Erin Go Braugh!