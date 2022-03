Big Weather's Big Recipe: Easy Brunswick Stew

As we wrap up our food from the south (for now), I had to include a recipe for Brunswick Stew.I admit, I'd never had it before I moved here. My first taste was from the guys at the Masonic Lodge in Holly Springs. They sell it a couple of times of year cooked in a black kettle over wood and it's amazing! That being said, I've tried all kinds.So when Kay Keeler sent me this, it almost looked TOO easy. But, I made it in the crock pot and after being out in the cold for the Raleigh St. Patrick's Day parade, and this was a wonderful warm meal with some cornbread on the side. Let's get to it!!!1 onion chopped1 celery rib chopped1 green bell pepper chopped4 cups frozen cubed hash browns (the kind with onions and peppers)12 oz Lloyds BBQ (in refrigerator section)1 cup chopped cooked chicken (you can use rotisserie chicken)1 (14.5 oz) can diced tomatoes undrained1 (15 oz) can of tomato sauce1 (15 1/4 oz) can corn with red and green peppers, drained1 (15 1/4 oz) can Lima beans, drained2 cups chicken broth1/2 tsp salt or to taste1/2 tsp pepper1/2 tsp Worcestershire sauce1. Combine all ingredients in a 5 quart crockpot.2. Cook covered on HIGH for 6 1/2 hours.That's it! It was delicious. Couple of notes. I should've chopped or shredded the chicken. The chunks were just too big. Also, I remember Barbara Gibbs telling me that when she makes hers, she gets her pork from Clyde Cooper's behind our station, so I will do that next time to kick it up another notch. Still, it was so easy and I bought all of the ingredients in one trip to the grocery store. And it really turned out yummy. Thank you Kay! Enjoy!Also, if you have a great recipe that you want me to try, send me an email and I may feature it in this Big Recipe segment. Email Don