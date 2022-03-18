Big Weather's Big Recipe: Easy Brunswick Stew

As we wrap up our food from the south (for now), I had to include a recipe for Brunswick Stew.
I admit, I'd never had it before I moved here. My first taste was from the guys at the Masonic Lodge in Holly Springs. They sell it a couple of times of year cooked in a black kettle over wood and it's amazing! That being said, I've tried all kinds.
So when Kay Keeler sent me this, it almost looked TOO easy. But, I made it in the crock pot and after being out in the cold for the Raleigh St. Patrick's Day parade, and this was a wonderful warm meal with some cornbread on the side. Let's get to it!!!
Ingredients
1 onion chopped
1 celery rib chopped
1 green bell pepper chopped
4 cups frozen cubed hash browns (the kind with onions and peppers)
12 oz Lloyds BBQ (in refrigerator section)
1 cup chopped cooked chicken (you can use rotisserie chicken)
1 (14.5 oz) can diced tomatoes undrained
1 (15 oz) can of tomato sauce
1 (15 1/4 oz) can corn with red and green peppers, drained
1 (15 1/4 oz) can Lima beans, drained
2 cups chicken broth
1/2 tsp salt or to taste
1/2 tsp pepper
1/2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
Preparation
1. Combine all ingredients in a 5 quart crockpot.
2. Cook covered on HIGH for 6 1/2 hours.
That's it! It was delicious. Couple of notes. I should've chopped or shredded the chicken. The chunks were just too big. Also, I remember Barbara Gibbs telling me that when she makes hers, she gets her pork from Clyde Cooper's behind our station, so I will do that next time to kick it up another notch. Still, it was so easy and I bought all of the ingredients in one trip to the grocery store. And it really turned out yummy. Thank you Kay! Enjoy!
