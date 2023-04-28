Big Weather's Big Recipe: Crazy Cake

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- My wife and I were talking recently about cake. When she was a kid her mom made something called Crazy Cake. It's crazy because the cake doesn't have milk, eggs, or butter. Her mom would then top it with a frosting that had almost a mother-of-pearl appearance. So I took on the challenge of coming up with a similar recipe to what she remembered and it turned out awesome. Let's make some Crazy Cake!

Ingredients

Cake

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups of sugar

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa

1 1/2 t baking soda

3/4 cup vegetable oil

1 1/2 t vanilla extract

1 1/2 t white vinegar

Frosting

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup of butter, room temperature

2 cups powdered sugar

2 t vanilla extract

Preparation

1. Set out your butter for the frosting to come to room temperature

2. Preheat oven to 350

3. Whisk together the dry ingredients

4. Add wet ingredients all at once and stir until smooth

5. Pour in UNGREASED 9x13 pan

6. Bake in oven for 20-25 minutes (it took 28 in mine) and check with a toothpick. If it comes out clean you are good to go

7. Cool pan to room temperature

8. For frosting, put choclate chips in a bowl and heat for 90 seconds on 50% power in microwave

9. Stir chips and keep going in 30 second intervals until smooth

10. Set chips aside to cool

11. Beat the butter until smooth

12. Add 1 cup of sugar and beat until smooth, make sure to scrape down the sides

13. Add 2nd cup of sugar and beat until smooth

14. Add vanilla extract and chocolate and beat for 2 minutes while scraping down the sides

15. Frost the cake when it's cool

This week you are actually getting a 2fer because the frosting turned out great and the cake was delish! My wife said the cake was spot on and truthfully, no frosting is necessary with it. The frosting was not a match for what she remembered but I'll keep trying to find that recipe and I'll keep making this one because it was so good. Enjoy!