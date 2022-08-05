Big Weather's Big Recipe: Whateveryagot Salad

My mom recently found a bunch of her, my grandma, and great-grandma's recipes, and started sending them my way. The first one is something my mom and grandma always had in the fridge in the summertime with whatever vegetables we had. I'm calling it Whateveryougot Salad.

Ingredients

1 cup of sugar

3/4 cup of vinegar

1/2 cup of oil

2 cups of White Shoe peg Corn, drained

1 cup Green Beans, French cut and drained

1 cup of celery, sliced

1/2 cup chopped green olives and pimentos, drained

1 cup of green pepper (or whatever peppers you have)

1 cup of onion chopped

Preparation

1. Heat sugar and vinegar over medium heat until clear.

2. Add the oil and let cool

3. In a large mixing bowl, pour in all the veggies

4. Pour liquid over the veggies and refrigerate for, at least, 24 hours

5. Enjoy

After making this, I did use a slotted spoon when serving this. It almost looked like a relish. After a couple of days, I have to admit the liquid tasted amazing by itself. You could drain it off and serve it as a great salad dressing or take the whole thing and put it over lettuce with some grilled chicken for a great garden salad. I even used it as a dip for corn chips. It was so good and it really took me back to my childhood. I hope you like it as much as I do!