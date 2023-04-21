Big Weather's Big Recipe: Chicken Tetrazzini

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As we wrap up this year's salute to ABC11 legend Peggy Mann, we are going to make a dinner casserole cookbook dedicated to her memory. It a different take on the classic Chicken Tetrazzini. Let's get to it!

Ingredients

1 pkg. of uncooked spaghetti

1 large onion, chopped

1 large green pepper, chopped

1 cup of celery, diced

1/2 stick of butter (1/4 cup)

1 chicken, boiled and cut into bite-sized pieces

2 cans of cream of mushroom

1/2 cup of Parmesan cheese, grated

1 small package of sliver almonds

Preparation

1. Cook spaghetti in chicken stock and save 1/2 cup of stock when you drain the pasta

2. Combine onion, pepper, and celery and sauté in the butter for 10 minutes

3. In a 9x13 dish spread some of the cooled spaghetti across the bottom

4. Cover with half the peppers and onions

5. Add half the chopped chicken

6. Spread one can of Cream of mushroom over the top of that layer

7. Repeat steps 1 through 6

8. Pour the chicken stock over everything

9. Top with grated parmesan then the almonds

10. Bake in a 350 for 35 minutes. Do not let almonds scorch

11. Let stand for 10 minutes after taking out of the oven..

That's it! The original recipe was from Mrs. Tillie Pitts in Moore County. Don't know if she's still got relatives down there but tell them thank you! This was great!!! If you're not a fan of mushrooms, you could switch out the soup with cream of chicken and it would be pretty great. Or, if you love mushrooms, sub a box of chopped mushrooms for the celery and cook some of the water out when you sauté and that would be great too. Either way it's delicious and thanks again to Peggy Mann for all her contributions! Enjoy!!!