Big Weather's Big Recipe: Chili Mac & Cheese

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Last week's budget recipe was so successful that I thought we'd make another one this week. It's easy and yummy, and I did it again for around 12 bucks! Let's make some Chili Mac and Cheese.

Ingredients

1 pound of ground beef (or turkey)

1/2 chopped onion

1 can of Bush's Chili Magic (I used Homestyle)

1 can of Rotel (I used mild)

1 14.5 oz can of Low Sodium Chicken Broth

1 box of uncooked macaroni noodles (I used the oversized ones)

1 14.5 oz can of water

2 8oz. Blocks of shredded cheese ( I used Colby Jack & Monterey Jack)

Preparation

1. Brown ground beef and onions together and drain.

2. Return beef and onions to the pan.

3. Add the Bush's, Rotel, broth, water, and noodles to the same pan and cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

4. Remove from heat and stir in the cheese until melted.

5. Let it cool and come together for about 5 minutes, and you will be ready to go!

That's it, and there are so many ways to vary this dish. You can use turkey instead of beef. You can change the Rotel type or add jalapeno for more kick when browning the meat. I served it with a pack of Marie Calendar's cornbread on the side. You could even add a drained can of corn to the mix when adding the other vegetables.

Finally, choose whatever cheese floats your boat. I bought two blocks on sale and shredded them myself for less than $4! Whatever you choose, it's a delicious way to stretch your family food dollar. Enjoy!