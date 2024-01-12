Big Weather's Big Recipe: Chinese Pork Chops

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- My wife has a giant stack of recipes we've collected over the years, but we just haven't made time to try them. That changes in 2024. I am going to make recipes from that stack and we are going to try them together. Some of them might be terrible, some might amazing. I'll say this first one was pretty dang yummy. Let's make some Chinese Pork Chops.

Ingredients

4-6 4oz pork chops

2 T of margarine

Fresh ground pepper

2 cups sliced celery

1/2 sliced onion

2 cups of black tea

1/4 cup of low sodium Soy Sauce

1 T of cornstarch

2 T water

Preparation

1. Melt margarine over medium-high heat in a large pan. Place pork chops in pan and ground some pepper on them.

2. Cook for 90 seconds and flip. Top with pepper again and cook for an additional 2 minutes.

3. Carefully pour your black tea into the pan.

4. Add celery, onions, and soy sauce and bring to a boil.

5. Reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes.

6. After 30 minutes, strain the juice from the meat and vegetables reserving one cup.

7. In a separate bowl mix the cornstarch and water until the lumps are gone.

8. Return the liquid to the pan and pour in the cornstarch mixture. Return this liquid to a boil, stirring continuously.

9. Once boiling, pour the mixture over the vegetables and meat and serve.

This was a keeper. I wasn't sure what the tea would bring to the party, but it really added richness to the sauce and was great. This would be great served with rice. Or just wait until next week when we make a low-fat Lo Mein (Chinese Noodles) recipe. Until next time...