Big Weather's Big Recipe: Corn Pudding

Our trip through southern cooking continues with a recipe from Betsy Blackley. She writes... "This is an old family recipe - truly southern. Delicious side dish. We usually have fried chicken, butterbeans, and corn pudding at least." So let's make some Corn Pudding...
Ingredients
1 16oz bag of white corn (she uses frozen, thawed, and drained)
3 eggs
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1 cup sugar
1 cup milk
1 stick butter, melted
Preparation
1. Preheat oven to 350.
2. Mix all ingredients well and pour into a greased casserole dish. I used an 8x8 square.
3. Bake for about an hour or until lightly browned on top (it will be a little shaky in the middle - but continues to cook when you take it out of oven). In the video, it was too jiggly and the video cutoff, but I actually let it bake for an extra 5 minutes and it came out fine.
4. Remove from oven and let cool
That's it. Very easy. The recipe didn't say to serve hot or cold. When I try it in the video it was still warm. I think if I let it cool off completely, it would've gelled more and been absolutely perfect, but you do you. Also, she writes her Great Aunt used to make this with 2 cups of sugar, but she cut it back to 1 cup. I think it was perfect with that, and 2 cups would've really spike my blood sugar. This was a first for me and I really liked it. Thanks Betsy for spreading the food love!
