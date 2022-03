Big Weather's Big Recipe: Corn Pudding

Our trip through southern cooking continues with a recipe from Betsy Blackley. She writes... "This is an old family recipe - truly southern. Delicious side dish. We usually have fried chicken, butterbeans, and corn pudding at least." So let's make some Corn Pudding...1 16oz bag of white corn (she uses frozen, thawed, and drained)3 eggs1 tablespoon vanilla extract1 cup sugar1 cup milk1 stick butter, melted1. Preheat oven to 350.2. Mix all ingredients well and pour into a greased casserole dish. I used an 8x8 square.3. Bake for about an hour or until lightly browned on top (it will be a little shaky in the middle - but continues to cook when you take it out of oven). In the video, it was too jiggly and the video cutoff, but I actually let it bake for an extra 5 minutes and it came out fine.4. Remove from oven and let coolThat's it. Very easy. The recipe didn't say to serve hot or cold. When I try it in the video it was still warm. I think if I let it cool off completely, it would've gelled more and been absolutely perfect, but you do you. Also, she writes her Great Aunt used to make this with 2 cups of sugar, but she cut it back to 1 cup. I think it was perfect with that, and 2 cups would've really spike my blood sugar. This was a first for me and I really liked it. Thanks Betsy for spreading the food love!Also, if you have a great recipe that you want me to try, send me an email and I may feature it in this Big Recipe segment. Email Don